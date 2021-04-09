Dischler: Avoid new fossil fuel infrastructure

As a resident of Caledonia who lives just two miles south of the Oak Creek Power Plant, I care about our lands, water, air and all communities in Wisconsin. Fossil fuels are a dirty and increasingly uneconomical way to provide for our energy needs.

Wisconsin’s energy landscape has changed dramatically in the last year. Four coal plants were announced for retirement, a host of new clean energy projects were introduced and Gov. Tony Evers’ Task Force on Climate Change released a report that outlines a path to 100% carbon-free energy.

Recommendation No. 47 of that report calls on the state to avoid all new fossil fuel infrastructure, including Dairyland Power Co-op’s proposed Nemadji Trail Energy Center fossil gas plant in Superior and Enbridge’s proposed Line 5 re-route in northern Wisconsin. It is crucial that both of these proposed projects be canceled from consideration. They would only further devastate the environment, risk the health of indigenous and communities of color and be wasteful to the economy. Our state needs to be investing in more clean energy with good paying jobs.

It is imperative that we follow through on the Task Force report’s recommendations. I ask Gov. Evers, out utilities and our legislators to do just that.

Sister Rose Marie Dischler, Caledonia

