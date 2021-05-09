 Skip to main content
Dimler: Lois gets a raise; for what?
Dimler: Lois gets a raise; for what?

On Monday, April 26, the Mount Pleasant Village Board quietly voted to extend the contract for Foxconn Project Manager, Claude Lois, for an additional two years. They also gave him a 39% pay increase, upping his compensation to $187 per hour.

The Village Trustees congratulated Mr. Lois on his accomplishments, seemingly unaware that the Foxconn project heralded as the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” is basically dead. Foxconn hasn’t submitted any plans for new construction for over two years.

Overseeing the biggest failed government subsidized development project in the United States doesn’t get you fired in Mount Pleasant, it gets you a raise.

Mr. Lois also now gets paid $187 to sit on the Racine Water Utility Commission — instead of the actual village resident who sat on it for free. If it wasn’t so outrageous, it might be comical.

Mr. Lois hasn’t held a public information meeting in two years.

There is a circle of consultants, contractors and attorneys who have made tens of millions off the Foxconn fiasco. Milking it for as long as they can. Paid through the money we have borrowed whether the project succeeded or not. It’s time to stop.

Daniel Dimler, Mount Pleasant

