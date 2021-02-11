 Skip to main content
Dimler: Conduct a feasibility study
Dimler: Conduct a feasibility study

When the City of Racine contemplated the construction of a convention center/arena in 2013, they did what local governments often do when spending public dollars on big capital projects. They commissioned a feasibility study to determine the economic impact of the project, and find out if it made financial sense. Racine’s study showed that it would, but was still very controversial, and the project got shelved.

In the midst of a global pandemic, that choice looks pretty smart now.

Recent articles have reported that Mount Pleasant is moving forward with their own convention center project through the new Village Tourism Commission. Unlike Racine, the Tourism Commission has not conducted a feasibility study or prepared an economic impact statement. They haven’t even looked at any others for comparison.

The Village Tourism Commission has not performed the most basic financial oversight on a project that will surely cost millions to build and maintain.

What is even more concerning, they don’t need Village Board approval to move forward. The Tourism Commission is an independent commission which does not require board approval for their actions. It seems unthinkable that Mount Pleasant should be allowed to borrow more money for another development project with no public input or responsible oversight.

Daniel Dimler, Mount Pleasant

