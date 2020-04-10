Derderian: You can't fix stupid
Derderian: You can't fix stupid

They are right, you can't fix stupid.

I find it unbelievable that Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald pushed to have the in-person election on April 7. With our state and nation entering the worst time of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the majority of the country being told to stay home, these two clowns decided it's a violation of the constitution to postpone the election.

Gov. Evers said that absentee ballots would be sent to every registered voter in the state. This was absolutely the smart way to go, but these two idiots decided it would be better to put the voting population directly in harms way by proceeding with in person voting.

As far as I am concerned, these two have no regard for human life as long as their agenda is accomplished. I'm hoping that the voters are smarter than they think, and stay home.

Mark Derderian, Racine

