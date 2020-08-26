 Skip to main content
Demeulenaere: What's going on with Foxconn, JT?
The most important event that occurred in recent years in Racine was the announcement that Foxconn was planning on building a manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant that would employ thousands of people.

What is frustrating is the lack of The Journal Times not keeping their subscribers up to date on the status of the project. Millions of dollars have been spent by Mount Pleasant buying land for the project. I urge the paper to have weekly updates so that we know when they will complete the facility and how many well-paid jobs will be created.

Ed Demeulenaere, Racine

