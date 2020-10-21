 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Demeulenaere: Whatever happened to common sense?
0 comments

Demeulenaere: Whatever happened to common sense?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I cannot believe the effort to recall Gov. Tony Evers. Wisconsin has the worst numbers when you look at the number of COVID-19 cases in our country. The governor's mandate for wearing masks in public is just common sense when we hear our medical experts telling us that the best way to protect yourself is to wear a mask in public and maintain a reasonable distance from others. Our political leaders need to look at how we protect ourselves in this serious pandemic.

Edward Demeulenaere, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Paul Jackel: Vote for Biden

Once again, our upcoming presidential election has become a tug-of-war between two political parties with the American people the rope being p…

Letters

Paul Jackel: Vote for Biden

Once again, our upcoming presidential election has become a tug-of-war between two political parties with the American people the rope being p…

Letters

Uhen: Factual errors in letters

It has been over 50 years since I’ve written a letter to the editor but there have been too many factual errors in recent letters to ignore an…

Letters

Olsen: Green New Deal

What is the Green New Deal? Its basic tenets include: Medicare-for-All; universal preschool and child care; canceling most college debt, while…

Letters

Johnson: On suckers and losers

Even Fox News reported that Trump considers soldiers who are wounded or captured or die in battle to be “suckers” or “losers.” He escaped mili…

Letters

Johnson: On suckers and losers

Even Fox News reported that Trump considers soldiers who are wounded or captured or die in battle to be “suckers” or “losers.” He escaped mili…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News