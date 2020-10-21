Demeulenaere: Whatever happened to common sense?

I cannot believe the effort to recall Gov. Tony Evers. Wisconsin has the worst numbers when you look at the number of COVID-19 cases in our country. The governor's mandate for wearing masks in public is just common sense when we hear our medical experts telling us that the best way to protect yourself is to wear a mask in public and maintain a reasonable distance from others. Our political leaders need to look at how we protect ourselves in this serious pandemic.
Edward Demeulenaere, Racine
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!