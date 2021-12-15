DeMeulenaere: True meaning of Christmas

The good news is that God's son Jesus was born in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago. The Bible clearly tells the story of his birth in a stable. Even our calendar is centered around the birth of Jesus. I have difficulty understanding how so many people do not believe that it actually happened. I am so overwhelmed by the magnificent churches built all over the world by his followers. May we all do something special this Christmas by thinking about people who have lost a loved one this past year or take the initiative to reach out to people who we have not been in touch with for awhile.