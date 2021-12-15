 Skip to main content
DeMeulenaere: True meaning of Christmas

Many people get caught up in the buying of gifts for loved ones and forget the true meaning of Christmas.

The good news is that God's son Jesus was born in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago. The Bible clearly tells the story of his birth in a stable. Even our calendar is centered around the birth of Jesus. I have difficulty understanding how so many people do not believe that it actually happened. I am so overwhelmed by the magnificent churches built all over the world by his followers. May we all do something special this Christmas by thinking about people who have lost a loved one this past year or take the initiative to reach out to people who we have not been in touch with for awhile.

Ed DeMeulenaere, Racine

