DeMeulenaere: St. Monica's celebrates 50 years

Last week I attended the 50th anniversary of St. Monica's Senior Living. As a former health care professional, I have always been so impressed with the excellent care that St. Monica's provides to the Racine community.

St. Monica's was founded in 1971 through a donation of $500,000 facilitated by Al and Dave Buhler. The sisters of St. Rita's has been a dedicated group of Augustinian sisters from Wurzberg, Germany, who have provided the leadership to assure good care to the residents. It was a great pleasure to be able to participate in this celebration.