Demeulenaere: Save the Affordable Care Act

Save the Affordable Care Act

There is much discussion about the Affordable Care Act (ACA). As a retired health care professional, I can assure that it definitely should be maintained. Ascension and other hospitals enjoy having this coverage for their patients because it allows many patients who normally would not have coverage to be insured. Before the ACA, they would present themselves to the hospital and many times could not pay so the hospitals would have to write off the account as charity. As a result, other paying patients would have to pay more to cover the gap.