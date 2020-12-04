 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Demeulenaere: Save the Affordable Care Act
1 comment

Demeulenaere: Save the Affordable Care Act

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Save the Affordable Care Act

There is much discussion about the Affordable Care Act (ACA). As a retired health care professional, I can assure that it definitely should be maintained. Ascension and other hospitals enjoy having this coverage for their patients because it allows many patients who normally would not have coverage to be insured. Before the ACA, they would present themselves to the hospital and many times could not pay so the hospitals would have to write off the account as charity. As a result, other paying patients would have to pay more to cover the gap.

The ACA provides coverage for more than 20 million people in this country and the Republican Party still have no plan to replace the ACA. And eliminating it would cause major problems to many people during this pandemic. I urge everyone to contact their congressional leaders to support the Affordable Care Act.

Ed De Meulenaere, Racine

1 comment
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Panyk: Expect a lockdown

Celebrate, celebrate, dance to the music. Biden is president. Wow. Expect a lockdown with much stricter mandates, and a socialist country. Jus…

Letters

Culver: Line from 'Gladiator'

I recently saw the movie “Gladiator” on television. There’s a line in the movie spoken by a Roman senator about the emperor Commodus and the R…

Letters

Olsen: Alleged voter fraud

Why was President Trump’s alleged voter fraud immediately dismissed without due diligence? Had it been Joe Biden who had alleged voter fraud, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News