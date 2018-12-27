With the beginning of the New Year, how fortunate many of us (including me) will be entering into our eighth decade.
Although it is a decade in which we will all be statistically challenged, it is also a time to refocus and reflect on the legacy we have created for our children and grandchildren.
How fortunate we are to be able to still observe the fruits of our labor, not just the monetary aspect, but more meaningfully the positive character traits we tried to emphasize in their upbringing while under our watch.
Also, all those memorable family traditions that will hopefully get passed on. Those traits and traditions are so much more meaningful because we are all living in such an ‘instant gratification’ environment.
So try to minimize as best you can the distractions of advancing health issues and hop aboard with the rest of us ‘80’ kindred spirits and enjoy the ride.
Ed DeMeulenaere
Racine
