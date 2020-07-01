DeMatthew: The irony in Vos' words

I was happily surprised while reading the article on Col. Hans Heg in the June 27 edition of the Racine Journal Times and the comments made by Robin Vos. I agree with Robin’s statement on how being “Well educated on history and not ignorantly destroying property will also set a good example for our children.” But the irony was a little too much to bear.
As our presidential election quickly approaches, we need a president who is well versed — not only in the history of our country, but also in the art of diplomacy with our allies and our adversaries. A president who will rely on facts and not feelings or hunches (believing Putin over our own intelligence agencies or cures for COVID-19 such as hydroxychloroquine, bleach, and light rays while ignoring the opinions of our medical experts. The list can go on and on).
Robin mentioned setting a good example for our children. Again, I agree with him, I would not tolerate my children acting as our current president does (name calling, blaming others, not accepting responsibility, exaggerating — if not lying, etc.) and that I expect more from the president. Also, I would not condone their looking the other way as some do (including politicians) in regards to the behavior of the current president.
The article continues with Vos stating he hopes people can find other ways to persuade those in power peacefully and not try to “Bully them into it.” Sadly, bullying is exactly how our current President operates. But again, I do agree with him; we should be convincing others through the power of honest words and actions. Let others know how you stand and vote.
Dan DeMatthew, Racine
