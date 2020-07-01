DeMatthew: The irony in Vos' words

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was happily surprised while reading the article on Col. Hans Heg in the June 27 edition of the Racine Journal Times and the comments made by Robin Vos. I agree with Robin’s statement on how being “Well educated on history and not ignorantly destroying property will also set a good example for our children.” But the irony was a little too much to bear.

As our presidential election quickly approaches, we need a president who is well versed — not only in the history of our country, but also in the art of diplomacy with our allies and our adversaries. A president who will rely on facts and not feelings or hunches (believing Putin over our own intelligence agencies or cures for COVID-19 such as hydroxychloroquine, bleach, and light rays while ignoring the opinions of our medical experts. The list can go on and on).

Robin mentioned setting a good example for our children. Again, I agree with him, I would not tolerate my children acting as our current president does (name calling, blaming others, not accepting responsibility, exaggerating — if not lying, etc.) and that I expect more from the president. Also, I would not condone their looking the other way as some do (including politicians) in regards to the behavior of the current president.