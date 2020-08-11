DeMatthew: Some quick thoughts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wasn’t Mayor Mason wrong when he let Dimple Navratil’s participation in a protest rally in Madison influence the decision in her store not receiving PPP funds? The store (Dimple’s) having followed all safety recommendations should not have been excluded from the process.

Everyone has the right to protest for or against the wearing of masks. I encourage everyone to shop at Dimple’s and all local stores. (Preferably masked.)

Under the category, “You can’t make this stuff up!” Back in April several Fox News reporters accused Joe Biden of being absurd when he predicted President Trump would try to move the election back.

On July 30, that absurdity came true when Trump suggested the election get moved back, not for Joe Biden but for Fox News, Trump and the American people.

And finally, on July 30, Governor Evers ordered masks to be worn throughout the state “when indoors not in a private residence."

To me this is common sense which will enable us to prevent sickness, death and speed up the recovery of our economy. And I disagree with Senator Van Wanggaard, who stated, “you can’t legislate common sense."