DeMatthew: Seeking readers' help

I am writing this in hopes that your readers can help me solve a problem I am having with a man that is supposed to be working for me and is causing problems. I am not the only one with a vested interest in this employee, so I alone cannot get rid of him. I do need your readers help.
A couple of things your readers should know about him are that for the past four years:
- He has not been a team player, being self-centered he looks out for his own interest.
- In a supervisor position he has not been able to keep his subordinates. They either quit or he gets rid of them.
- He is often disrespectful to people calling them names, this is not just other employees, but clientele as well.
- Several of his associates are dishonest, they have been charged with crimes and even convicted.
- During work hours he spends time watching TV, tweeting, or playing golf.
- He makes up bizarre stories, that are factually wrong.
- He takes no responsibility for his failings, and he lies.
As you can see this man is detrimental to any operation.
Can you please help me (us) by replacing this man? VOTE, November 3.
Dan DeMatthew, Racine
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!