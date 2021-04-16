DeMatthew: Seek the right answer

Most people have an opinion on gerrymandering and voting and believe something should or shouldn’t be done about them. Let me offer my thoughts.

On gerrymandering, I've heard two sides. One side (Democrats) state that it doesn't allow for fair representation. The other side (Republicans) state that when Democrats had the majority, they did it, so too bad Democrats need to live with the problem.

It’s apparent both sides understand that gerrymandering can create unfair representation. Let's follow Gov. Evers lead and have a bi-partisan panel help solve this problem.

On voting, individuals should be encouraged to register and vote, and although there was no proof of Trump's claim that the election was stolen, we should continue to make sure our elections are secure without making voting more difficult. Perhaps one way to do this would be to have the ability to register to vote when you get your driver's license or when you re-new it. Identification is needed for both and information could then be updated at this time.

In addition, currently via the internet we have access to medical records. We also shop, bank, invest, etc., why not be able to vote? Government should concentrate on make voting easier, rather than making it more difficult.