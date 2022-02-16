DeMatthew: Poor judgement

I was not aware that Vos had a cat or that he kept the cat in a bag, but I'm glad to see that he finally "left the cat out of the bag." I'm talking figuratively (I really don't know if he has a cat), but he has finally admitted to believing the 2020 election was filled with fraud. He foolishly believes this, even though "only five individuals out of more than 3.2 million who voted in Wisconsin’s 2020 election have been charged with voter fraud."

While giving testimony about the absence of documents related to his “Election Circus Investigation” Vos said, “Wouldn’t it be easier if you guys just helped us find the fraud instead of fighting against it?”

Not only did Vos finally admit to believing in the imaginary fraud (that he’s been chasing), but now wants those questioning him to help find it. The fact Vos doesn’t accept results from failed lawsuits, election audits and election officials declaring the election fair/legal is troublesome at best.

It appears Vos is either delusional or is not being forthright with us about his “$676,000 Circus Investigation” and documents Gableman was/is required to submit (as outlined in his contract with Vos).

Vos’s behavior begs the following questions:

Should a delusional Vos, who is chasing an imaginary voter fraud, be serving us?

Is Vos not being forthright, and just acting in his own and his parties’ best interest?

Both cases highlight the lack of integrity and poor judgement of Vos.

Dan DeMatthew, Racine

