DeMatthew: Our money wasted on the 'Big Lie'

Vos be limbo, Vos be slick, Vos go unda the limbo stick!

Vos continues to see how low he can sink and take Wisconsin with him.

After Trump publicly lambasted Vos and his fellow republicans for not thoroughly investigating the election and even claimed they were “working hard to cover up election corruption.” (Which is Trump’s “BIG LIE”). What did Vos do?

Instead of standing up for the people of Wisconsin (much less himself), Robin slinked up to Trump, like a snake going under a limbo stick laying flat on the floor, saying: “It was an honor to be invited to travel by private plane with President Trump and top staff to attend his rally in Alabama.”

Robin, Wisconsinites are lambasting you too, but unlike Trump, Wisconsinites want you to spend time doing the right thing.

As an assemblyman, you know (or should know) that the election was conducted legally under the laws of Wisconsin and that there is no proof that the election was corrupt. Any investigation currently is a waste of Wisconsinites money and time. Would you commit your own personal money and time into this type of investigation? If so, please resign and do it! If not, please work on a real problem (gerrymandering) that Wisconsinites know exists and your republican party is trying to maintain.