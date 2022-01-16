DeMatthew: Natural vs. political disasters

I like living in Racine versus other parts of the U.S., the main reason being our lack of natural disasters such as, earthquakes, wildfires, hurricanes, droughts, etc.

Then an e-mail from a friend got me thinking about our problem with political animals in Wisconsin.

He wrote, "Yes, California may have earthquakes and droughts, but Wisconsin has Vos (and Johnson). I'll have to think about what's worse."

This humorous, truthful e-mail got me thinking about Wisconsin’s “disastrous duo” of Vos and Johnson.

Vos, a political animal with little conscience, sleeps when he wants (in action), eats when he wants (acts in his own best interest), attacks when he wants (when his power is threatened) and as a result Wisconsinites (like pet owners) are left to pick up or live with the waste of this animal. His inactions on gerrymandering (and other things since Evers took office) and his investigation into our fair and legal election are examples of Vos’s animalistic self-preservation.

As for Senator (Tornado) Johnson, he has peddled nonsense about many subjects (Russian disinformation, Capital attack, 2020 election, COVID and others). Being a loud voice for unproven COVID treatments, he suggests Listerine to treat it. Privately acknowledging Trump lost the Wisconsin election he continued to stir the pot of lies and discontent by supporting efforts to review the election.

It’s time for honorable constituents of the “disastrous duo” to hold them responsible and elect honest reputable individuals in the 2022 elections to represent Wisconsin.

Dan DeMatthew, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0