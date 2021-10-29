 Skip to main content
DeMatthew: Hold Vos accountable
DeMatthew: Hold Vos accountable

On Oct. 12, Rep. Robin Vos made this statement, “Attorney General Kaul has sided with the out-of-state billionaires meddling in our elections and ignored Wisconsin citizens who bring up irregularities.”

"Meddling" is defined as "intrusive or unwarranted interference." Which is contrary to what was done. What was done? Help was given to "Wisconsin citizens" ( 200-plus communities, both Democratic and Republican) to vote during the pandemic legally and fairly, which it appears Vos has a problem with.

Vos says he is concerned about “irregularities” that “Wisconsin citizens” perceive and think they should be investigated. How many citizens does it takes for Vos to act on such concerns? He has acted on the behalf of one person (Trump). But how many "Wisconsin citizens" does it take for him to act on our concerns? Is it one (like Trump) two, three, four or maybe more? I would like to know, because Wisconsin citizens do have the following concern/questions and would like to see Vos held accountable.

A) When will the following be investigated? The "irregularity" of Vos initiating an investigation into an election that was fair and legal, as determined by judges/courts and election officials; and was ratified by both the State of Wisconsin and Federal government.

B) Where/why does Vos get to pull $676,000 from the State Budget for this investigation?

C) Why doesn’t Vos investigate the legitimate concern of gerrymandering?

D) What is Vos hiding by not releasing court-ordered public records related to the Vos/Republican investigation?

Let’s hold Vos accountable.

Dan DeMatthew, Racine

