DeMatthew: For democracy, Trump needs to allow transition

Fool us once, shame on you ...

As each day passes, it becomes more apparent that Trump is continuing to try to fool who he can and scam all of us in the process.

The allegations of voter fraud, although still believed by some Trump loyalists and Republican politicians (Vos, Johnson, and others), is being found to be patently untrue.

It seems Trump once again is trying to use others for his own personal reasons (raise money for his campaign debt, to keep his base rallied around him, prolong lawsuits against him) to name a few.

Four years ago, in 2016, voters chose Trump to lead the country. I believe the thought was Trump would drain the swamp, run the country like a business, be honest, fair and help America's standing in the world. In 2020, voters have for many different reasons (Biden's plans for America, his compassion, a vote against Trump, etc...) selected Biden to lead our country.

Denying the inevitable results of Biden's victory, Trump has put our country at risk by; sowing even greater division among us, denying Biden access to daily security briefings, and preventing the smooth transfer of his administration to Biden's administration.