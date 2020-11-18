 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeMatthew: For democracy, Trump needs to allow transition
0 comments

DeMatthew: For democracy, Trump needs to allow transition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fool us once, shame on you ...

As each day passes, it becomes more apparent that Trump is continuing to try to fool who he can and scam all of us in the process.

The allegations of voter fraud, although still believed by some Trump loyalists and Republican politicians (Vos, Johnson, and others), is being found to be patently untrue.

It seems Trump once again is trying to use others for his own personal reasons (raise money for his campaign debt, to keep his base rallied around him, prolong lawsuits against him) to name a few.

Four years ago, in 2016, voters chose Trump to lead the country. I believe the thought was Trump would drain the swamp, run the country like a business, be honest, fair and help America's standing in the world. In 2020, voters have for many different reasons (Biden's plans for America, his compassion, a vote against Trump, etc...) selected Biden to lead our country.

Denying the inevitable results of Biden's victory, Trump has put our country at risk by; sowing even greater division among us, denying Biden access to daily security briefings, and preventing the smooth transfer of his administration to Biden's administration.

It is time that Trump, his administration and his followers accept the math, the truth and the facts and allow democracy to transition to Biden and his administration for the security of our country and for the good of all of us.

Fool us twice, shame on us ...

Dan DeMatthew, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Giese: A rather sore loser

Remember in 2000, when Gore won the popular vote but lost the electoral college, he and those who voted for him were told to just "get over it"?

Letters

Dresen: A budget fix

It’s budget time and once again the city plans to make cuts to longtime employees. Active employees are the target this year. Last year it was…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News