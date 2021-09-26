DeMatthew: A political satire

Republican circus coming to town!

I see the circus is moving into Wisconsin and will probably be in your county soon.

The ‘Lead Elephant’ (Vos) is leading the parade of ‘Clowns’ (miss informed Republicans) to a dead end near you.

In the center ring, the Lead Elephant has instructed ‘Keystone Kop’ (Gableman) to investigate a crime that was never committed!

As the Keystone Kop begins his search for the non-existent evidence, the band of Clowns join in on the investigation by sniffing around the manure that ‘Trump’ has freely spread around the state and country.

As the Kop and Clowns search for “voter fraud” by following Trump’s manure piles, they are seen stumbling on and falling for those piles of lies.

The side show features, the Lead Elephant and his ‘Cohorts’ (elected Republicans) also seen stumbling and falling all over themselves as they try to maintain their “Gerrymandering” control of the state (the true voter fraud).