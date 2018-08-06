I saw where protesters in England harassed President Trump when he visited there. Would they be so happy and well-fed were it not for the United States?
It is 1940 and England is on its knees. The Luftwaffe has unleashed "The Blitz" and is relentlessly bombing England from the air. German submarines are torpedoing ships bound for England and are sending hundreds of thousands of tons of food to the bottom of the Atlantic. Brits are suffering malnutrition and can't work. Diphtheria and influenza are on the rise because Brits are being crammed into bomb shelters for prolonged periods of time.
Enter the United States. We shipped England desperately needed goods and medicine. U.S. warships fought off German submarines.
The American people were by no means unanimous in the belief that we should help England before Pearl Harbor. There was a strong isolationist movement. Isolationists argue that England had not repaid money we sent to it during World War I and that it was just the kind of elitist, rigidly stratified society we most hoped not to become. The majority of Americans, however, supported President Franklin Roosevelt when he proposed "Lend-Lease," (a term that could also mean "rent-a-ship") to help England.
For these reasons I feel the English protesters should have shown greater respect for President Trump. True, World War II ended over 70 years ago. Had it not been for the U.S., however, England today would be under the footheel of an authoritarian Germany.
Warren DeKraay Jr.
Racine
