Much is being made of the year, the year 2019, being the 400th anniversary of when slaves were first brought to America. Did you know that this month, the month of October, marks the 57th anniversary of when the world was almost destroyed by nuclear holocaust? What follows is an account of what is known as the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.
It is October of 1962 and John F. Kennedy occupies the White House. As he sits down at his desk one morning to read an intelligence report, his eyes must have bulged nearly out of their sockets.
The Soviets were installing nuclear missiles in Cuba just 30 miles off the coast of Florida. "Has Nikita Khrushchev gone stark raving mad?" he must have asked himself. He contacted Khrushchev and demands that the missiles be withdrawn. Khrushchev refuses. He calls a meeting of his top advisors. The men were aghast at the news.
You have free articles remaining.
During the next three days, the world moved almost ineluctably toward nuclear armageddon. Soviet shipping to Cuba was interdicted by the U.S. navy. A U.S. spy plane was shot down over Cuba. Unbeknownst at the time, a Soviet submarine commander was ordered to fire a missile at the U.S., but he refused. Kennedy receives word that Soviet workmen are working "faster and faster" to install the missiles. U.S. troops are amassed in Florida, ready to invade Cuba.
And then something happened. Khrushchev blinked. The missiles were withdrawn and the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 was over.
Warren DeKraay Jr., Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.