Lincoln's birthday was in February and what follows are two interesting paradoxes, analyses and ironies about the Civil War.
Did you know that:
- President Lincoln, at first, wanted Africans sent to a Caribbean island? That's right, the Great Emancipator did not want blacks and whites living side-by-side in this country.
- Democrats were against black progress? That's right, the party of LBJ and Barack Obama was against giving blacks the vote after the Civil War.
- Eli Whitney's Cotton Gin made things worse? That's right, technological inventions were supposed to help mankind, but Whitney's cotton gin made it possible to process more cotton, so more slaves were needed.
- Many blacks fought for the South?
- The US has borrowed a lot of ideas from Europe, but trench warfare originated in the Civil War?
- Lincoln's defense of democracy at the Battle of Gettysburg was analogous to the defense by the means of democracy against the Persians in the Battle of Plataea(479 BC)?
- Before he entered politics, Lincoln was a railsplitter, but he ordered Union troops to split railroads in the South?
- After he was shot, Lincoln was bled with leeches? Kansas had been called "Bleeding Kansas" before the Civil War.
- During the War of 1812, the British burned down the White House? The Ku Klux Klan was formed after the Civil War and they burned crosses.
- Lincoln suffered from depression? British King George III was insane during the Revolutionary War.
Wars can be interesting affairs, as well as bloody ones.
Warren DeKraay Jr.
Racine
