DeKraay: Evers has shown real leadership

The recall movement to remove Gov. Evers from office is gaining ground. Both Democrats and Republicans are getting on the bandwagon. The supposed justification for it is that he is "unfit for office."

The truth is that Evers has shown real leadership during the pandemic. Last spring he was like a pillar of iron, radiating strength and confidence despite coming under attack from Republicans who would rather see hundreds of Wisconsinites die than compromise on their principles.

Evers is a lot like Woodrow Wilson. Wilson brought this country through World War I, a time of severe tribulation. Evers is doing a good job bringing this state through another difficult time. To understand the true similarity between the two, however, one must understand the key concept of agape.

Agape, or selfless love, is a trait rarely found in men. It must not be confused with eros, or sexual love. That Wilson had agape is proven by his grueling campaign to get this country in the League of Nations.

Evers also possess this trait. His concern for children's welfare proves it. Before becoming governor he was state superintendent of public schools. Betterment of children's education was a principle of his platform in the last election.