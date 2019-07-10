I recently heard an ad that praised Republican lawmakers for rejecting Governor Evers' plan to raise property taxes.
The ad was misleading and inflammatory. It tried to depict Democrats as the bad guys and as the enemies of the middle class.
The truth is just the opposite. Consider the following areas where Democrats and Republicans disagree:
Republicans talk about "the sanctity of the vote." Democrats believe that the more people that vote, the more likely we are to have a country where we all can vote.
Republicans talk about "the sanctity of life." Democrats try to make it so that single young women can have a life worth living.
Most Republicans believe in creationism. Democrats are more likely to consider other viewpoints such as the Big Bang theory.
Republican trimmers in the state Legislature have recently come out in favor of funding public schools. Democrats have long supported public schools as the only way students with special needs can get the attention they need.
Republicans say they want to reduce government interference in peoples' lives. This sadly misguided party is drawn to the days of the pioneers, when government had no role to play. Democrats are concerned with the needs of people today.
Republicans are the party of lower taxes. Unfortunately for republicans, Jesus Christ says unequivocally that one should devote a large portion of one's income to helping the poor (Mark 12:43-44).
Republicans must repent and we all should pray for their souls until they do.
Warren DeKraay
Racine
