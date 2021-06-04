DeFrancesco: What problem is it solving?

I am a retired psychotherapist who has worked in this community for 45 years. I am starting to see calls for mental health professionals to go out on emergency mental health police calls similar to what is happening in Denver. This supposedly will improve nonviolent and racially biased outcomes.

Since racism is a societal wide problem, an average psychotherapist is likely to have the same biases.

Just as important, there was nothing in my graduate program that would give me a clue on how to deal with a psychotic person not in my office.

Finally, what problem is it solving? My experience with police in emergency mental health problems has been invariably excellent.

Tom DeFrancesco, Mount Pleasant

