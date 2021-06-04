 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeFrancesco: What problem is it solving?
0 comments

DeFrancesco: What problem is it solving?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am a retired psychotherapist who has worked in this community for 45 years. I am starting to see calls for mental health professionals to go out on emergency mental health police calls similar to what is happening in Denver. This supposedly will improve nonviolent and racially biased outcomes.

Since racism is a societal wide problem, an average psychotherapist is likely to have the same biases.

Just as important, there was nothing in my graduate program that would give me a clue on how to deal with a psychotic person not in my office.

Finally, what problem is it solving? My experience with police in emergency mental health problems has been invariably excellent.

Tom DeFrancesco, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Schultz: Dear Americans

I have before me as I sit in my rocking chair, five letters requesting contributions, many from Washington, C.D. The USO(2), Navajo SWRA, Plan…

Letters

Bagley: What racism looks like

The lead article in The Journal Times for May 23 concerned how partisan politics may derail the attempt to bring a federally qualified health …

Letters

Lucas: Racine's huge hustle

I was very displeased and frankly irritated to find a letter in my mailbox about a $50 ordinance for overgrown weeds after a fresh rain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News