DeFrancesco: War and veterans

As a historian I have strong feelings about war and veterans. It is an unwritten corollary that civilization advances based on the willingness of young men to put their lives at risk.

Let me give two examples. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan gained civilization two obvious things. The death of many terrorists and potential terrorists, the destruction of their organizations. Less well known is it changed the attitude toward terrorism in the Middle East. There is much less support for terrorism everywhere there except Iran.

The other example is the damage Ukraine is doing to tyranny in Russia and elsewhere by committed young men and now women. It is a great time to celebrate veterans.

Tom Defrancesco, Mount Pleasant