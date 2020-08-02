DeFrancesco: Time we started talking to each other

It is impossible to understand American racism without looking at the history. While in undergraduate school doing research on the history of racism, I discovered writings by slave-owners. They clearly thought of slaves as dangerous, unnameable animals. The treatment of slaves was unbelievably cruel, with whippings, lock-ups in sheds for weeks, rapes and the sale of children starting at 8. So why would slave-owners be afraid of slaves dangerousness? Imagine your feeling, if your child, parent, sibling or friend was whipped in front of you to near death, wouldn't you want to kill that person? I'm sure slave-owners saw the rage in slaves eyes.