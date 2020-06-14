DeFrancesco: It's time to talk about racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is time for white people to start talking about racism to each other, because racism itself makes it difficult for some to listen to black people.

Many white people will notice the feeling they have in the pit of their stomach when a black person approaches, especially male in a generally white area. The feeling is fear, and a good part of racism is based on that irrational fear.

As an amateur historian, this fear can be traced back almost 400 years. If we do not learn to confront these fears, we are doomed to assume black people are a threat even if they aren't.

In light of all that has happened, starting this discussion seems critical.

Tom DeFrancesco, Mount Pleasant

