DeFrancesco: Guarantee a better economic future

I have thought for many years about how to actually heal the damage from the various incarnations of racism, being tired of the gradual approach. I am a retired psychotherapist who majored in American history, including Black and slave history in college. I also grew up in a inner city environment with multiple friends and enemies of all colors.

I learned about racism at 8 years old when they put in a freeway totally decimating the black neighborhood, but leaving my white neighborhood one block away intact. I knew, instinctively, that the problem was economic. It seems to me the solutions must be economic also.

The most interesting economic solution I'm aware of was after World War II when the country was almost broke, we instituted the G.I. Bill. We payed for college for every G.I. who wanted to go. What happened was all these educated people expanded the economy and payed back in taxes many times over.

Even though the situation is somewhat different, we could find a way to guarantee all black kids an education and a better economic future. It would have to start with preschool, include a large increase in Black educators and a guarantee of college. The changes in the amount of taxes paid would probably pay the program the way the G.I. Bill has. This might change the culture of the inner city.

Tom DeFrancesco, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0