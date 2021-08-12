DeFrancesco: Choose to be vaccinated

I have followed this vaccine hesitancy with some wonder and amusement.

I cannot understand how people can accept information from Facebook and politicians.

The scientists who developed this technology for the vaccines from BioNTech are some of the finest minds that have ever lived. Their technology will probably be able to cure other diseases in the future.

Still I felt it was their choice! I could do anything I wanted safely, see my vaccinated friends, go to dinner, go to the beach, go to the movies, even go on vacation. I love baseball, but I can watch on tv, because of crowd seeming somewhat risky.

Here is where it takes a turn. I was planning on going to the Roots and Blues Festival in Columbia Mo., unfortunately in the middle of COVID country.

Two of my favorite artists would be there, Brandi Carlisle and Mavis Staples. Mavis is 80, possibly my last chance to see her. I am almost positive I’m not going. I cannot risk getting COVID and passing it on to my younger unvaccinated grandchildren.

Last year I did nothing because there was no choice. Now there is a choice. People unvaccinated can go to the Roots and Blues Festival, which is why I will not because I’m concerned about my grandchildren’s health.

Tom DeFrancesco, Mount Pleasant

