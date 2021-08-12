 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeFrancesco: Choose to be vaccinated
0 Comments

DeFrancesco: Choose to be vaccinated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I have followed this vaccine hesitancy with some wonder and amusement.

I cannot understand how people can accept information from Facebook and politicians.

The scientists who developed this technology for the vaccines from BioNTech are some of the finest minds that have ever lived. Their technology will probably be able to cure other diseases in the future.

Still I felt it was their choice! I could do anything I wanted safely, see my vaccinated friends, go to dinner, go to the beach, go to the movies, even go on vacation. I love baseball, but I can watch on tv, because of crowd seeming somewhat risky.

Here is where it takes a turn. I was planning on going to the Roots and Blues Festival in Columbia Mo., unfortunately in the middle of COVID country.

Two of my favorite artists would be there, Brandi Carlisle and Mavis Staples. Mavis is 80, possibly my last chance to see her. I am almost positive I’m not going. I cannot risk getting COVID and passing it on to my younger unvaccinated grandchildren.

Last year I did nothing because there was no choice. Now there is a choice. People unvaccinated can go to the Roots and Blues Festival, which is why I will not because I’m concerned about my grandchildren’s health.

Tom DeFrancesco, Mount Pleasant

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Panyk: Mandate the vaccine

I heard on the news recently that the CDC is now saying that fully vaccinated need to wear a mask inside if their area has a lot of new cases …

Letters

O'Connell: Remember, please

“Remember this day forever,” Donald Trump told supporters who violently stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. “Trump bears responsibility for this,” …

Letters

Groth: Please get the vaccine

I think it is terrible that "whoever" has to entice people to get the vaccine with free baseball, football tickets — monetary enticement — wha…

Letters

Johnson: Some curious facts

America has some 614 billionaires in 2021. These billionaires have nearly as much wealth as the 165 million Americans on the lower end of the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News