DeFrancesco: African-American recruitment

Ms. Evans mentioned in the paper that it would be advantageous to recruit from historically black colleges in the south. It reminded me of experiences I had early in my career.

I was working for Family Service of Rochester, N.Y. We provided various programs of psychotherapy to the whole county. There was only one African-American staff member and partly because of that she was unhappily employed.

There were very few African-American therapists with MSW degrees on the east coast willing to move. There were better opportunities in NYC or Boston.

The director got the idea to recruit in the south. He went to Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., which had an excellent MSW psychotherapy program. He went a few years in a row, bringing back an excellent young African-American therapist each time. They liked the chance to make more money and the chance to learn how to drive in snow. It worked well.

An increased number of minorities felt more comfortable seeking mental health treatment and caucasian patients learned what it was like to have an excellent minority therapist.

I strongly support going south to traditionally Black colleges to recruit African-American teachers. It is an important area needed to improve education in our community.

Tom DeFrancesco, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0