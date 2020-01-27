Deadline approaching for election-related letters

Letters related to the Feb. 18 primary elections are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Any election-related letters received after that date will be rejected.
There is a $20 charge to run a political endorsement letters where a specific candidate is supported.
More information can be found online at: journaltimes.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor
Payment may not be submitted electronically. A Journal Times representative will contact you for payment.
Election letters will be published in The Journal Times through Friday, Feb. 14.