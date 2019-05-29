I urge all local residents to write to their state legislators to approve our state receiving additional federal funds for Medicaid. If this would occur, Racine health care providers would receive millions of dollars in additional funds. This should be a nonpolitical issue, since it would provide medical coverage for low income families and would actually reduce the cost of medical care in our community.
What actually happens now is people with no ability to pay for their medical care go to the emergency room, and hospitals are requested to see all patients, regardless of their ability to pay. Hospitals have to write off those non collectible medical claims as a charity expense.
As a former health care administrator, I am aware of the large charity expense that the local hospital has and they in turn have to raise their rates to local companies paying for this expense. If we received additional funding for Medicaid, it would mean that the hospital would not have to raise their rates so high to pay for charity patients.
We are all aware that health care costs are too high, and this is one way of controlling health care costs in our Racine community.
Ed De Meulenarere
Racine
