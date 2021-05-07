De Meulenaere: Mother's Day

I want to recognize all mothers on their special day. For they truly are the foundation of life and family.

The bond we shared with our mother continues for a lifetime and is the most important relationship we will ever experience with anyone.

I was blessed with a mother who taught me that the most important things in life are faith in god, a close relationship with family and friends who inspire us to do better.

So, I urge all of you who still have your mothers with you, to reach out today and say: "Thank you Mom, I love you."

Ed De Meulenaere, Racine

