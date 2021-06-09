De Meulenaere: Masks, vaccines will control pandemic

As a former health care professional, I find it hard to understand the number of people in this country who refuse to get the vaccine to combat the COVID-19 virus.

Medical experts, including Dr. Fauci, as well as our current and former presidents have urged patriotic Americans to get the vaccine.

We bemoan the changes (masks, distancing, staying at home), and are anxious to get back to normalcy, but for that to happen we need to control this pandemic. This will also be a boost to businesses suffering during this time.

Masks protect us from COVID and other viruses. Most people in Asian countries willingly wear their masks and many countries have imposed more severe restrictions. Wearing masks, along with adopting other measures to maintain a health life style, will also help control health care costs in this country.

Ed De Meulenaere,

Racine

