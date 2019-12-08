De Meulenaere: Grateful for my parents

At Thanksgiving time, we need to reflect on the many things in life we are grateful for. I am grateful for parents who showed me how to live a faith-filled life and a moral life. They instilled in me from a young age that we need to help those less fortunate than us and the importance of family.
You have free articles remaining.
They also made us understand the wonderful country we live in where we appreciate all people regardless of faith or race or gender. May we all enjoy a wonderful time with family this Thanksgiving day.
Ed De Meulenaere, Racine