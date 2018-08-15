Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Medicare and Social Security are two programs that many senior citizens rely on to maintain a reasonable standard of living. Congressional leaders have known for years that both programs are running short of funds and will be in financial jeopardy in less than 15 years if nothing is done to save the programs since they are unsustainable without change.

Yet we have seen Congress pass a massive tax reduction package which gives the wealthy a major benefit and at the the same time, increases our national debt every year by billions of dollars. Today in the United States, the 400 richest people have more wealth than the entire bottom 64 percent of the population.

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line. I hope in November that voters will demand that legislators take immediate action to fix the Medicare and Social Security programs. What is really needed is courageous legislators willing to do what is right despite the political risk.

Ed De Meulenaere

Mount Pleasant 

