De Meulenaere: Doctors choosing patients
De Meulenaere: Doctors choosing patients

Recently you had an article which stated that a physician should not have the right to choose his patients. I totally disagree with that position that a physician should be required to treat all patients.

What is a patient totally refuses to follow a doctor's orders? For example, a physician may urge his patient to get a COVID vaccine. If the patient refuses, then why should that doctor have to continue to treat that patient?

In Florida and other states, there are concierge physicians where the patient payed an annual fee for the doctor's professional services. 

In that type of practice, a physician does decide on what patients he will treat.

Ed De Meulenaere, Racine

