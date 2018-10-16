Although our economy is sound, we continue to deal with a massive federal debt. The federal deficit is now $21.5 trillion and continues to grow every day. The cost to serve the debt this year is $492 billion, money that could have been spent on education, medical research, or for programs to help those suffering from natural disasters.
Congress passed one of the biggest tax cuts this year which only swelled the deficit. I don't understand why millionaires deserved a tax cut or why we had to dramatically reduce the federal estate tax especially for individuals with millions of dollars. What's really needed now are courageous legislators who are willing to do what is right despite the political risks. I feel sorry for our children and grandchildren who will have to suffer the consequences of congressional leaders only interested in getting re-elected.
Ed De Meulenaere, Mount Pleasant
