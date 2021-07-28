De Meulenaere: A Wind Point eyesore

I am a Wind Point resident, and, like so many people who live there, I have a real sense of pride in our community.

One can't help but be impressed with the way residents take exceptional care of their homes and condos.

But as you enter Wind Point and Caledonia from the south at 3 Mile and Main Street, you are faced with an empty lot full of weeds that previously was a gas station.

I feel it would be a great benefit to the area if Caledonia and Wind Point would purchase the empty lot and covert it into a park.

There are many condos and apartments in that location and it would be wonderful for children and adults to have a park close to where they live.

Ed De Meulenaere, Racine

