 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
De Meulenaere: A Wind Point eyesore
0 Comments

De Meulenaere: A Wind Point eyesore

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am a Wind Point resident, and, like so many people who live there, I have a real sense of pride in our community.

One can't help but be impressed with the way residents take exceptional care of their homes and condos.

But as you enter Wind Point and Caledonia from the south at 3 Mile and Main Street, you are faced with an empty lot full of weeds that previously was a gas station.

I feel it would be a great benefit to the area if Caledonia and Wind Point would purchase the empty lot and covert it into a park.

There are many condos and apartments in that location and it would be wonderful for children and adults to have a park close to where they live. 

Ed De Meulenaere, Racine

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Johnson: Some curious facts

America has some 614 billionaires in 2021. These billionaires have nearly as much wealth as the 165 million Americans on the lower end of the …

Letters

Groth: Please get the vaccine

I think it is terrible that "whoever" has to entice people to get the vaccine with free baseball, football tickets — monetary enticement — wha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News