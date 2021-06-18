Dawson: Salute to strong father figures

A father is one of the most important relationships we will ever experience in our lives.

My father taught us to be accountable by having us pay our first two years of college.

By his moral judgment, he reinforced the importance of faith in our lives and helped us form the compass of our consciences. I also witnessed how he had such a critical influence on my brother and sisters' successes in life.

He also mentored a number of other young men, who did not have strong father figures in their lives.

My mother, whose father died at a young age, often pointed out what a blessing a strong father figure was (and is).

I salute all fathers who help their children grow up to become competent, responsible, considerate and generous, committed to live by principles of integrity.

Mary Dawson, Racine

