Over the last eight years, we have seen an alarming increase in the amount of money being spent in elections. This sharp increase was triggered by the 2010 Supreme Court decision in Citizens United versus the Federal Elections Commission. In that case, the Supreme Court ruled that corporations have a right to contribute unlimitedly to campaigns from their treasury funds. Since then, Wisconsin Republicans have whittled away at our campaign finance laws. They have doubled the maximum contribution limit from individuals and removed contributions limits between committees. Additionally, Republican legislators gutted the Government Accountability Board and replaced it with committees filled with political appointees.
Gone are the days of leaders like Sen. Russ Feingold and the late Sen. John McCain who in 2002 worked to reduce the influence of money in our elections. Our democracy has been handed over to the wealthy special interests, and Super PACs target Wisconsin with hundreds of millions of dollars in dark money every election year. Campaigns are no longer about a fair exchange of ideas, instead they are about who can spend the most money. We need elected officials to put aside their personal ambitions and fix Wisconsin’s campaign finance laws.
Lori Hawkins has pledged to reinstate contribution limits and fight to make dark money organizations disclose who is spending money in our elections. Lori has also pledged to take no money from corporate PACs. On Nov. 6, vote to bring accountability back to our elections. Vote Lori Hawkins for State Senate.
Corie Davis, Trevor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.