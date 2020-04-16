Davis: Mother knows best
Davis: Mother knows best

Before the April 7, 2020, election, my dear mother, who lives in Sturtevant, said this about Speaker Vos and Senator Fitzgerald: "You can count on them to do everything wrong and then lie about it!" She continued to correctly note that Fitzgerald and Vos are only in power due to gerrymandering. "They can make the most unwise and harmful decisions because they are not accountable to the citizens of Wisconsin."

Janet Davis, Madison

