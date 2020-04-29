Davies: An executive order is the law

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sheriff Schmaling could benefit by taking his own advice provided in the following quotes from July of 2019. “The decision to enforce laws cannot be made based on heart-felt opinions, political views and/or outright community grand standing” (July 16, 2019, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling).

Please allow me to continue utilizing the sheriff's past words, as I feel they are so appropriate to his recent statement related to the current Safer at Home Executive Order: “I believe this was a deliberate attempt to gain political attention and recognition.”

If the sheriff has a grievance with any Wisconsin law, the proper remedy under the Constitution he claims to uphold; is to file suit and let the courts decide the matter. In the meantime he should take one more piece of advice from himself, “We took an oath to uphold the laws…We will continue to enforce the laws that we have sworn to uphold.”

And if the sheriff is still having trouble understanding what the law is, when the governor of Wisconsin establishes an executive order, it is the law. As sheriff, Mr. Schmaling has a great deal of prosecutorial discretion, but only the courts can determine the constitutionality of a law.

Greg Davies, Mount Pleasant

