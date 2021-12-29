Daniels-Phelps: Another simple solution

Not enough help? Even though you pay competitive wages? Maybe your vaccinated employees feel threatened every time you open your doors to who knows who or what?

Would it be such a threat to your bottom line if you required proof of full vaccination and booster shots to enter your establishment? Or would your employees feel safe and your customers safer by this one simple step?

Would your now safe environment create smiles and camaraderie for all under your roof? Would satisfied customers tell their family and friends that it felt like a safe, enjoyable place to work, eat or shop? Would your now safe employees come to work every day?

Only you can make this happen! I blame every one of you for allowing this pandemic to continue. Allowing that small demanding percentage of rude and careless ingrates to destroy your businesses. Those people don't care about anyone! Not even their own families!

And to anti-vaxers, marching with their "My Body, My Choice" signs. Do everyone a favor, you're sorely needed in Texas!

Our local powers that be could help the entire community by standing behind every business who would collectively, try this solution.

This epidemic could end now if you stand firm with the knowledge that vaccines are safe, vaccines are free and vaccines save lives, just as they have since George Washington's time.

And to those who can not be vaccinated, there is a new antigen being developed for all of you!

Leila Daniels-Phelps, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0