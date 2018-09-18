Your article on the passing of Ray DeHahn was most appreciated. It spoke for the scores of "folk" that respected his character and what he truly represented.
I was fortunate to have known Ray for decades, along with my other family members. As was pointed out, he was a go-to guy. He was tireless in finding time to help. His experience among the county and city issues was quite obvious. He was a non-volatile type that understood that we live among a diverse society and fought for the betterment of all.
It should be realized that Ray also "labored for the laborer." He helped so many as a negotiator and found ways to satisfy both sides of a labor issue. His input among 40 plus years of public service was evident.
His qualities went beyond helping people from an elected position. His family was embroidered into his blood and it flowed with vigor and care of wife, children and siblings.
Again, I was fortunate to have had Ray as a friend and to have shared many a conversation with this caring genuine person. Genuine, as he looked out for those in need and those looking to better their accomplishments. He will certainly be missed. His family can stand tall in their loss of a dedicated man.
Al Dandeneau
Caledonia
