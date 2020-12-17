Daley: What kind of country have we become?

As an attorney, I have never seen a greater attack upon the rule of law or a greater strain put on our courts. If I behaved like Rudy Giuliani, my law license would be in jeopardy. Despite our federal courts having been recently packed with Federalist Society members, the Rudys are zero for 41 in their lawsuits at the time of this writing (including Judge Simanek’s decision). Is this sinking in to the Trump supporters?

Enough already. Voting has consequences. The election was fair, honest and accurate. Why is this so hard to believe? Find me someone who believes that the election was rigged and you will also find a person who believes that the pandemic is a hoax (really? I am recovering from COVID-19) and that climate change is also a hoax.

Quoting Cicero, “What kind of country have we become?” Obviously, a country where good judgment and common sense have taken a leave of absence all in the name of conservatism.

Tim Daley, Union Grove

