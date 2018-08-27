Because of the constant and recently increasing attacks on our free press, I would like to quote Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black from New York Times Co. vs. United States, 403 U.S. 713 (1971). He said, “In the First Amendment, the Founding Fathers gave the free press the protection it must have to fulfill its essential role in our democracy. The press was to serve the governed, not the governors. The Government’s power to censor the press was abolished so that the press would remain forever free to censure the Government. The press was protected so that it could bare the secrets of government and inform the people. Only a free and unrestrained press can effectively expose deception in government. And paramount among the responsibilities of a free press is the duty to prevent any part of the government from deceiving the people...”
We should be repulsed every time we hear the phrase, “Fake News!” And we should act. Fortunately, we have an upcoming election to do so. Please vote for candidates that will support and protect our First Amendment rights. The enemy of the people is not the free press but is instead those who would say it is.
Timothy Daley
Union Grove
