Daley: Non-residents at North Beach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My wife and I went to North Beach for what we hoped would be a social distancing-type outing. When arriving, I was almost shocked that half the cars in the North Beach area in and around the parking lot and lining Michigan Boulevard had Illinois (mostly) and other Midwest state license plates.

I saw very little social distancing as these unmasked fibs populated our beach. I realize that people like our beach, but it is time that non-residents observe guidelines and yes, pay to park in our parking lots and streets if they are going to use our beach.

Last I checked they weren't paying any fees or taxes but are the primary users and abusers of social distancing guidelines many of us are trying to observe.

I would implore our mayor or the powers that be to consider out of state sur-charges when using our local facilities and parks. $5 to park is not unreasonable, although I'd make it $10.

Guy Daley, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0